Extra Buying Power for Fresh Fruits and Vegetables at the Steilacoom Farmers’ Market

Submitted by Steilacoom Farmer’s Market

It’s that time of year again. The Steilacoom Farmers’ Market will re-open on June 14 to provide you with a Spring bounty of local, seasonal produce, fresh cut flower bouquets, mouthwatering prepared foods, handcrafted pieces by Washington artisans, and that warm sense of community you have been waiting for all Winter long.

Nine WSU Master Gardener seminars, beekeeping workshops, cake-decorating demonstrations, a photo-booth — all NEW this season! To kick off the June 14th Opening Day, Greater Space, a local, 2-piece, indie/alternative Seattle rock band will perform “live”, right in the Market court! Look for links and a calendar of events on our Town website!

Once again, we are proud to accept WIC and Senior FMNP vouchers and thanks to a collaborative effort between MultiCare, WA State Department of Health, and US Department of Agriculture, Steilacoom Farmers’ Market can offer shoppers using EBT-SNAP (formerly known as food stamps) a BONUS for using their benefits every Wednesday, June to August at our market with a program called Fresh Bucks. Fresh Bucks supports access to fresh fruits and vegetables and *promotes healthy choices. How does it work?

Go: To our Market’s Information tent. Swipe: Your EBT card for whatever amount you would like to spend from your account at the market. Match: Receive a one-to-one match in Fresh Bucks (up to $10 per Market day, per cardholder) that can be used for buying fresh fruits and vegetables at the Steilacoom Farmers’ Market. Shop!

*Consuming the recommended amounts of fruits and vegetables has been shown to reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease. By reducing the risk of disease, you decrease health care costs, increase productivity and gives our youth a healthy start!

The Town of Steilacoom is a military-friendly community, so bring your families down and see what we have to offer you. With more than 40 vendors to choose from, we are confident you will have fun filling your appetites and shopping bags every Wednesday, starting June 14, from 3:00 to 7:00.