Chamber Revamps Spotlight on Business Awards

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber annually recognizes local businesses that have set the standard for exemplary business practices at the Spotlight on Business Awards. Beginning this May, the Chamber will unveil a new, innovative awards presentation format.

Through both marketing and social media channels, the Chamber will be elevating the recipients’ exposure to the Tacoma-Pierce County business community and providing a widespread and sustained recognition that extends far beyond a ceremony.

“We recognize the time commitment it takes most businesses to attend an awards ceremony. We brainstormed how to not only make things easier on our members, but to increase value as well,” said Chamber Member Programs Coordinator Jennifer Chernut. “We took a cue from Publishers Clearinghouse, and were inspired to create a mobile celebration and bring the party to businesses!”

Award recipients will be revealed with a 4’ x 3’ window cling of their logo be displayed in Chamber office windows through August, when all the award recipients will be honored at the Chamber’s Summer Celebration at Cheney Stadium.

In addition to the recipients, the Chamber is inviting staff, board members, Chamber Ambassadors, event sponsors, media, and elected officials to celebrate.

The Chamber will be recognizing the following categories:

Small Business (1-25 employees)

Recognizing entrepreneurs and groups who are willing to make an imprint on the Tacoma-Pierce County business community.

Medium Business (26-50 employees)

Helping promote and encourage local economic expansion and quality life in Tacoma-Pierce County.

Large Business (51+ employees)

Supporting small and medium business to expand and maintain a healthy economic future for our region.

Non-Profit Organization

Dedicating their time to making a difference to our local community through their mission statement.

Minority-Owned Business

Ensuring that Tacoma-Pierce County remains a diverse and vibrant experience for all ofthose who live, work, and visit.

Veteran-Owned Business

Celebrating veteran service members that continue to invest locally by choosing to plant and grow their business in Tacoma-Pierce County.

Business Supporter of the Military presented by Harborstone Credit Union

Recognizing companies that choose to support and invest in our military.

Follow the Chamber’s social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) for Spotlight on Business Awards recipient announcement and visit the official event page.

The 2017 Spotlight on Business Award finalists are:

CenterForce

Children’s Therapy Center

Dell Military

The Doty Group

Fat Dog Creatives

Gallucci’s Catering

Greg Towne Relator

GTM Transformations

Lean Body Lifestyle

MyCoach.Life

Party on the Rocks

Private Practice Transitions

Puget Sound Orthopaedics

SouthSound Talk

Tacoma Public Utilities

Travel Leaders

Veteran Made Apparel