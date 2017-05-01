Sound Transit ‘dragging heels’ on public records, say Rossi and O’Ban

Submitted by Majority Coalition Caucus

Legislators seeking public records from Sound Transit have been informed by the transit authority that they will have to wait another five to six weeks for the requested communications documents. Senators Steve O’Ban, R-University Place, and Dino Rossi, R-Sammamish, made the records request after Sound Transit’s use of a discredited vehicle valuation schedule in its recent “ST3” ballot measure became known.

The delay comes after Sound Transit delivered a small portion of the documents related to how the agency calculated an estimated $6 billion impact of Senate Bill 5893, O’Ban’s bill for car-tab tax relief that was passed by the Senate during the 2017 regular legislative session.

“Six weeks is unacceptable,” said O’Ban. “Frankly, it looks like Sound Transit is dragging its heels in the hope that the legislative session will be over. They’ve said they want to be transparent; now is the time for them to step up their timetable and prove it.”

Legislators and staff are examining the documents received so far to evaluate how Sound Transit arrived at a $6 billion dollar price tag for O’Ban’s car-tab relief bill. However, the agency has yet to turn over all non-privileged messaging, communications or legal strategy regarding Proposition 1 (also known as ST3), as requested.

“At their press conference this week, Sound Transit representatives claimed they were going to be moving quickly,” said Rossi. “They can start with this public-disclosure request. People have the right to know how they ended up being taxed on inflated car values and why even the House Democrat Transportation Chair claims to be stunned by the ultimate size of the ST3 funding authorization.”

O’Ban said that transparency would actually be good for Sound Transit in the long run.

“Sound Transit should be helping us,” said O’Ban. “Our legislation would bring relief to taxpayers, Sound Transit would still have all the money it needs for its next phase, and we’d bring real accountability to the organization.

“Sound Transit needs to restore public trust and whether those running the agency like it or not, we’re going to help them do that.”