SHSD to celebrate 100 years

Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 invites the public to the 100th year celebration of the Old Pioneer School, which now serves as the District Administration Center. The open house event will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 511 Chambers Street, Steilacoom, WA.

This building, and the land it stands on, has been the heart of the district since the 1800’s. The current building was completed in early 1917 to serve local students. As the district grew, the building became Pioneer Middle School and served grades 6 through 8. The middle school relocated to a new and larger school in DuPont in 2008. In 2014, the original Steilacoom School was restored to provide space for the district administrative offices.

All are welcome to the Open House from 4:00 – 6:00 pm, which will include tours of the building, student musical performances and refreshments.