Loveless recognized with Community Leadership Award

Pierce County Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) presented Community Leadership Awards to individuals and organizations who make significant contributions to both schools and our community. Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 recognized Paul Loveless, Town of Steilacoom Administrator, for his commitment to the students and staff of the district.

The We Love Steilacoom Association operates a food bank for low-income individuals and families. One component of the food bank is a weekly “back-pack” program done in coordination with district schools. Amongst his many other responsibilities, Paul personally delivers food to the schools for students on a weekly basis. These supplies fill backpacks for students to take home for the weekend. Steilacoom Historical School District is fortunate to have a Town Administrator so dedicated to the students and their well-being.

Paul accepted the award from the District Executive Team on Friday, April 28, 2017 at the WASA meeting in Fife, WA.