Dr. Anne Lyman Named President-Elect to WA-ACDA

TCC Music Instructor Dr. Anne Lyman has been elected to the position of President-Elect to the Washington State chapter of the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA). She starts her term on July 1, 2017 and will serve on the state board of the WA-ACDA for a period of at least 4 years.

“I am humbled and honored to have been recognized by my choral colleagues in this year. I look forward to this great service opportunity,” said Lyman. “I am the first community college choral conductor to have been elected to this position in recent years and look forward to highlighting the importance of music education at our 2-year colleges across the state.”

In addition to providing choral music support, education and advocacy in the state of Washington, WA-ACDA hosts a yearly Summer Institute. Elected by their fellow WA-ACDA members, the organization’s three officers typically donate hundreds of hours of volunteer time over the course of their terms.