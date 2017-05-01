CPSD students earn awards at Washington State Science and Engineering Fair

Clover Park School District students earned awards at the 60th annual Washington State Science and Engineering Fair (WSSEF) this month in Bremerton.
Washington State Science and Engineering Fair Winners
First Place Trophy Awards Grades 1-6
- Jasleen Nguyen—Dower Elementary School (grade 3); Project: Best String Creates Best Sound Wave
- Annie Faestel—Carter Lake Elementary School (grade 4); Project: Does Water Temperature Effect Borax Crystal Growth?
- Nia Bell—Carter Lake Elementary School (grade 4); Project: Heat It Up
- Paul Kang and Liam Wells—Oakbrook Elementary School (grade 4); Project: Speed Drop
- Katelyn Owens—Carter Lake Elementary School (grade 5); Project: Whitest Smile Wins
- Pimrapat Paisarn—Carter Lake Elementary School (grade 5); Project: Lemon Power
Second Place Trophy Award
- Emily Oliva—Harrison Preparatory School (grade 6); Project: Crystal Clear
First Place Trophy Awards Grades 7-9
- Eileen Nguyen—Harrison Preparatory School (grade 7); Project: Music and Blood Pressure
- Tichomir Dunlop—Hudtloff Middle School (grade 7); Project: Weather-O-Meter!
Special Awards Grades 1-8:
- Jasleen Nguyen—Dower Elementary (grade 3); WSSEF People’s Choice presented by Olympic College and the Olympic College Foundation
- Annie Faestel—Carter Lake Elementary School (grade 4); Mildred A. Misic Memorial Award and Margaret I. Lugg Young Explorer Award
- Paul Kang and Liam Wells—Oakbrook Elementary School (grade 4); WWSEF Best of Category for
Grade 4 and Pacific Science Center—Projects of Excellence in Grades 1-6
- Katelyn Owens—Carter Lake Elementary School (grade 5); Health and Fitness in Grades 1-6 Award and Washington State Dental and Oral Health Award (grades 1-6 projects)
- Tichomir Dunlop—Hudtloff Middle School (grade 7); Broadcom MASTERS Award in grades 7-8 and Navy League of the United States Bremerton/Olympic Peninsula Council STEM Award grades 7-8
