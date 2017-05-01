Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed to enjoy grant opportunities

The City of Lakewood and Pierce County are partnering to provide $25,000 in grants this year to support environmental projects up to $2,500 in the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed.

View the grant announcement, criteria, and downloadable application form online at: www.co.pierce.wa.us/1872/Small-Grants-Program

Applications are due June 1, 2017. New this year: grant awards will be distributed upon award rather than being reimbursed upon completion of the grant. For questions, please contact Krystal Kyer at (253)798-2485 Mon-Fri 8:00 am-4:30 pm.