TNT: Should Pierce County secede from regional planning giant? Lakewood’s starting to think so

With millions of dollars on the line, Lakewood officials have commissioned a study to determine whether Pierce County should pull out of the four-county Puget Sound Regional Council and begin charting its own course on land-use and transportation planning.

Comments

  1. I second this motion!! Due to King County getting all the attention and do we really know where OUR money is going towards?

