Study Abroad Info Sessions Coming Up!

Students interested in participating in a short study abroad experience at Jaio Tong University in Shanghai are welcome to attend an info session. The study abroad trip will take place before the start of Fall Quarter, Aug. 31 – Sept. 10, 2017. Scholarships available!

While in Shanghai, students will stay on the beautiful campus of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, one of China’s top universities, located in the heart of the city. The 10-day itinerary includes visiting cultural and historical sites as well as sites related to Shanghai’s status as the global financial and transportation center of China.

Info Sessions:

May 3, 2-3p, 9-101

May 24, 2-3p, Building 11 Senate Room

June 7, 2-3p, Building 11 Senate Room

Students will travel to Shanghai before Fall quarter begins, but this study abroad opportunity will be linked to selected Fall course offerings in Art, Anthropology, Business, English, Humanities, etc.

The cost of the trip will be financial aid eligible and scholarships will be available.

Please join us at one of our information sessions to learn more and ask questions! Or email studyabroad@tacomacc.edu.