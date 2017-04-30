Saying goodbye to Public Works Director Don Wickstrom

On May 1 we will say goodbye to Public Works Director Don Wickstrom who will retire after 12 years with the city.

Previously he worked for 37 years for the city of Kent, where he also headed the Public Works Department.

Wickstrom saw nearly 200 projects complete while at the helm in Lakewood. He was instrumental in improving the city’s infrastructure. That includes raising the bar on baseline road condition expectations and thinking outside the box when obstacles presented themselves.

The city appreciates and thanks Wickstrom for his hard work and dedication to Lakewood.

The city has hired John Cunningham to serve as the interim Public Works Director for approximately six months. He begins May 2. HIs appointment will allow the city to undertake a thorough recruitment process to fill the position.

Cunningham is a Registered Professional Civil Engineer with a 38-year career that includes time in the communities of Tumwater, Olympia, DuPont and Sammamish. He also worked in the private sector followed by seven years serving in interim posts. Since retiring in 2010, Cunningham has served as interim public works director for several agencies, most recently the city of Bainbridge Island, Mason County and city of Sammamish. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering (BSCE) from the University of Washington.