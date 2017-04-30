‘End Times’ Sale at Lakewood Christian Gift Center

Submitted by Lakewood Christian Gift Center

In case you missed it, after almost twelve years of serving Lakewood, JBLM, and the many surrounding communities, Lakewood Christian Gift Center will be closing its doors sometime during the first two weeks of May. In the future, we will have web presence only and hope to have our second website up and running in October with some specialty Christian products that are hard to find. In the meantime, don’t miss out.

The time is nigh! The “End Times Sale” is in progress now! For churches, all our church supplies are at 75% OFF! Everything is now on sale from 30% to 75% OFF! Books ~ 50% to 75% OFF and Bibles are 40% OFF! Father’s and Mother’s Day and Grad cards are half off! Jewelry is 40% OFF! We still have some great unusual retail display fixtures and slatwall acrylics available too! This is the big one, “don’t get left behind!”

See us on facebook or www.LakewoodChristianGiftCenter.com. At: 11116 Gravelly Lake Dr SW, corner of 112th & Gravelly Lake Drive, we are open Monday – Saturday, 10:00 to 5:30. Text: MYLCGC to 22828 to join our mailing list for sale updates!