Tap Into Tacoma’s Brewery District

Tacoma, Wash. – Learn about Tacoma’s historic Brewery District, visit one of the local breweries, and find out why Tacoma has been a draw for brewers on Downtown On the Go’s Walk Tacoma Brewery Walk, Wednesday, May 3 from 5:15 – 6:30 p.m. The event, sponsored by KPG and BCRA, will start at S. 19th & Jefferson and end with a social at 7 Seas Brewing.

The 1.2 mile walk, led by Andrew Reeves and Jesse Dunagan, will highlight the past, present, and future of Tacoma’s breweries and district. Participants will learn about the brewing culture in Tacoma as well as the history of the Brewery and Warehouse Districts.

Tacoma has a rich brewery history and in recent years has seen a resurgence, with eight breweries now located in downtown Tacoma. Mike Runion, Owner of 7 Seas Brewing says, “We are really excited to be a part of the revitalization of Tacoma’s Historic Brewery District, and continue to work towards restoration of the neighborhood and community as a whole.”

After the walk, participants will enjoy a social at 7 Seas Brewing with light appetizers provided by 3UILT Tacoma. Register for the walk online at www.downtownonthego.org/go/walking or sign-in at the event. The event is free, and all ages are welcome.

This year, the Children’s Museum of Tacoma will be partnering with Downtown On the Go to provide an activity for children at all of the Walk Tacoma events to encourage families to participate. Along the route, children will have the opportunity to hunt for “Tacoma Rocks” and complete a Brewery Walk photo Bingo card.

The Walk Tacoma Series, sponsored by MultiCare and the Puyallup Watershed Initiative Active Transportation COI, is a seven event walking series held on the first Wednesday of the month, from April through September. The fun, themed walks, now in their eighth year, encourage people to enjoy downtown on foot by introducing new walking routes and sharing information about the community and its history through the guided tours. The walks are scheduled at the lunch hour or just after work to encourage downtown employees, students, and residents to walk during the day, whether it is to and from work or school, at a lunch break, or to run an errand.

For more information on the full Walk Tacoma Series visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.