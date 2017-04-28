Westside Story – Two Lips In The Sun

Photos – Peg Morgan

Just last week I had the pleasure of connecting with an internationally recognized photographer, Peg Morgan. I am not exaggerating when I say, internationally recognized. While no one may have heard of Peg Morgan in Broadus, Montana, population 482, Peg has friends and relatives on the West Coast, East Coast, Transylvania in Romania, and Texas and they have heard of Peg Morgan, so she is internationally recognized.

Have you heard of Peg Morgan or seen her photography work? I have followed her since the mid-1940s. I guess I should tell you, Peg is my sister. I call her Sister Peg.

She, like her favorite brother, is in Chapter 3 of her life.

Peg’s Chapter 1 involved 30 years in social work, including 27 years as the founder and Executive Director of the Mercer Island Family Service.

Chapter 2 involved 25 years as a Unitarian Minister including helping a tiny church become a big church.

Now recently retired, Peg has started Chapter 3, the arts. Like me, she is pursuing music and photography to name a couple of her Chapter 3 passions.

I am proud of my baby sister. All her life, she has made the world a better place for an “uncountable” number of children and adults. (Note: I just made up the word, uncountable, but upon further study discovered someone beat me to the punch, as the word uncountable is, in fact, found in the dictionary.)

With that introduction, I would like to share three of Peg’s recent photographs. As you look at them, ask yourself, does not life have the potential to be beautiful?

Thank you, Peg Morgan, for doing your part to make our world a better place.

Readers, let’s take a deep breath, drink in the beauty captured in Peg’s photographs, and then let’s be kind to one another.

Brother Joseph.