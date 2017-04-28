TNT: Lakewood police officer kills himself, department announces

A Lakewood police officer who struggled with mental illness shot himself this week, the department announced Thursday afternoon.
JC says
I’m saddened to hear we lost one of our boys in blue. My thoughts go out to his family.
Law enforcement is a burdensome job at times and one must be strong to endure the many facets of what life it offers. However, it takes a stronger. Individual to seek help when trying to cope with the myriad of those facets. This is true of anyone having difficult and challenging times. Please, for the sake of your family, if not for yourself, seek professional help if you ate experiencing rough times.