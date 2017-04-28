TCC hosting Prison Education Week Panels 

In addition to providing education at Washington women’s prisons WCCW and Mission Creek, TCC provides re-entry navigation services for previously incarcerated individuals interested in college. Two panel discussions dealing with the unique challenges faced by formerly incarcerated individuals seeking higher education will be held the week of May 1. Both events are free and open to the public.

What: Prison Panel

When: 1:30 – 3:30p, Monday, May 1

Where: Building 11 Student Center

Presented by: TCC Student Government

This panel deals with the challenges facing people as they transition out of the prison system and into college. How do you find housing? How does being previously incarcerated impact your financial aid? What kinds of support does TCC offer?

What: The Transformative Nature of Post-Secondary Education

When: noon, Tuesday, May 2

Where: Building 11 Senate Room

Presented by: Omari Amili

Hear the stories of people who have been successful in college despite their involvement with the legal system, and learn how education has impacted their lives.

For more information, please contact New Chances Re-Entry Navigator Emily Jones: ejones@tacomacc.edu, 253.460.4394