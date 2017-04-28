The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest, Kitsap County’s fringe theatre migrating to Tacoma, presents Jane Martin’s Talking With… which features 11 monologues for 11 women. In a time when women’s voices need to be heard, Talking With… gives the audience a mix of the comedic and dramatic in an intimate look into the lives of each of these women and their struggle, frustration, joy, and pride being women.

The performances will be at Tacoma Musical Playhouse’s second space, “The Spire,” 710 S. Anderson Street, Tacoma, WA 98406. All tickets $18 advance purchase and $20 at the door. Advance purchase tickets must be purchased by noon Friday for each weekend. Rated Some strong language. For reservations, call (253)565-6867, or purchase online at www.tmp.org.

Talking With…

About the show:

The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest, presents Talking With… by Jane Martin directed by The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest’s artistic director, Pavlina Morris. Talking With… is the 1982 winner of the American Theatre Critics Association Award for best regional play, and is produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc. The monologues are each as unique as the women’s voices they present. Talking With… features seasoned actresses from all over the Puget Sound area: Mill Creek, Seattle, the South Sound, and the Kitsap Peninsula.

Talking With… Monologues:

“15 Minutes” – A performer struggles with her role as an artist. Performed by Mary McDowell

“Rodeo” – An ex-rodeo rider confronts commercialism. Performed by Ashley Roy

“Scraps” – A housewife lives in a fantasy world. Performed by Aya Hashiguchi-Clark

“Twirler” – A young baton twirler discusses her passion. Performed by Madalyn Banouvong

“Clear Glass Marbles” – A woman struggles with the death of her mother. Performed by Jill Heinecke

“Audition” – An actress will do anything to get a part. Performed by Pavlina Morris

“Lamps” – A woman rich in years fills her life with lamps. Performed by Karen Hauser

“Handler” – A fundamentalist snake handler describes her ritual. Performed by Skye Gibbs

“Dragons” – A woman struggles with a difficult labor and birth. Performed by Liz Favreau

“French Fries” – A woman is obsessed with everything McDonald’s. Performed by Mary Sheehan

“Marks” – A lives a once bland life, until it suddenly changed. Performed by Shawna Fancher

Where

Show Times

Ticket Prices

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at TMP’s Box Office located at 7116 Sixth Avenue, by phone at 253-565-6867, and online at tmp.org/index.php/2016-2017-changing-scene-theatre-nw/ The Box office is open Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM.