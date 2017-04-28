Tacoma Nature Center, Audubon May 2017 events

Tacoma Nature Center and Tahoma Audubon have scheduled the following programs for partners in education for May 2017.

Tacoma Nature Center

1919 South Tyler Street, Tacoma WA 98405

(253) 591-6439 www.metroparkstacoma.org

Open Monday – Saturday 9:00am – 4:00pm

*****************************************************************************

Tacoma Nature Center Volunteer Stewardship

Habitat Restoration Work

All ages welcome, free

Join us for our regular stewardship activities as we care for the park by removing invasive plant species, re-planting areas with native plants and helping those plants thrive. No experience necessary. Come dressed for the weather and prepared to get dirty. Work parties occur rain or shine! Children must be accompanied by adults.

May 5 9:00am – 12:00pm

May 19 9:00am – 12:00pm

Tacoma Nature Center Family Programs

Family Nature Walks – All ages welcome, free

Explore Tacoma Parks during these seasonal naturalist-led family walks. Discover the amazing plants and animals that live in these parks and how they adapt in the different seasons. Not recommended for wheelchairs, strollers or children under 3.

Pre-registration requested.

Spring is in the Air

May 6 10am – 11am Wapato Hills Park – 6231 S. Wapato St.

May 13 1pm – 2pm Titlow Park – 8425 6th Ave.

May 20 1pm – 2pm McKinley Park – 645 Upper Park St.

Mother’s Day Family Paddle – Ages 7 and up

$35.00 + tax/person, $31.50 + tax/TNC member

Spend the morning paddling on the Foss Waterway in downtown Tacoma. Paddle past the glass museum, marinas, and under the historic 11th street bridge on this urban mother’s day adventure. Pre-registration required. Meet at 1930 E D Street, Tacoma.

May 14 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Family Paddle Point Defiance Park – Ages 7 and up

$35.00 + tax/person, $31.50 + tax/TNC member

Spend the morning paddling from Owen Beach Park exploring the South Sound shoreline. Enjoy the views of Vashon and Maury Island as we paddle past the new Point Ruston area. Pre-registration required. Meet at Owen Beach, Point Defiance Park, Tacoma.

May 21 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Tacoma Nature Center Homeschool Science

Homeschool students explore science through hands-on experiments and activities. Register early – these classes fill quickly! Note – topics are repeated during the month, so select class appropriate for your child’s age, knowledge and abilities. Contact Lauren with questions or for more information at 591-6439 or laurenb@tacomaparks.com.

Intermediate Level Homeschool Science

Ages 10-12, $12 per student, $10.80 per member child

To participate in this class, students should be able to multiply and divide numbers, add and subtract fractions. Each class is offered twice, choose one time.

May 18 9:30am – 11:30am What’s Up?

OR 1:00pm – 3:00pm What’s Up?

Upper Level Homeschool Science

Ages 12-15, $15 per student, $13.50 per member child

Students use problem-solving, cooperative learning, and inquiry-based activities to study different topics and explore careers in the field. To participate in this class, students should be able to calculate averages, percentages and solve simple equations. Optional lab class requires participation in class on previous day.

May 25 1:00pm – 3:00pm Earth Science – Astronomy

May 26 1:00pm – 4:00pm Lab: Astronomy

___________________________________________________________

Tacoma Nature Center Special Events

Native Plant Sale – May 6, 2017 9:00am – 2:00pm

Landscape your yard with plants that are native to our area. Planting natives ensures the conservation of our precious water resources and provides habitat for local birds, mammals and insects. A list of available plants will be posted on the website by 1:00pm on Friday, May 5. www.tacomanaturecenter.org. Come early for the best selection.

____________________________________________________________

PAGE_BREAK: PageBreakTahoma Audubon Society

2917 Morrison Road West, University Place WA 98466

(253) 565-9278 www.TahomaAudubon.org

Open Monday – Friday 10:00am-1:00pm

Tahoma Audubon Family Programs

Beginning Bird Walk at the Audubon Center

Adriana Hess Wetland Park, 2917 Morrison Rd. W., University Place

All ages welcome, free

Not a morning person, but want to enjoy birds? Join us for a late morning guided bird walk at our home, the Adriana Hess Wetland Park and Audubon Center. This walk is great for beginners and intermediate birders alike. The gravel trails provide an easy, short loop, and are accessible by wheelchairs or strollers. This walk has much more stopping, looking, and listening, than walking! The Center will be open, as well. Bring your binoculars or borrow ours. We are happy to show you how to use them. This walk is led by volunteers Rosanne Becker and/or Russ Smith. All are welcome. (May be canceled in case of heavy rain or wind.)

May 8 10:00am – 11:30am

Morse Wildlife Preserve Second Sunday Programs

Best for ages 2 and up, free

The public is invited to explore the foot trails and board walk at this monthly event between April and October. Discover distinct habitats from forest to riparian to prairies to wetlands. Morse Wildlife Preserve has it all! The preserve is located in Graham at 25415 70th Ave E. Call Tahoma Audubon at 253-565-9278 for more information and directions (www.TahomaAudubon.org). No registration needed. No pets are allowed and carpooling is encouraged. The Morse Wildlife Preserve is managed by Forterra (www.morsewildlifepreserve.org).

May 14 10:00 – 4:00pm

Beginning Bird Photography (2 sessions, 1 field trip)

Ages 18 and up, $50/participant

During this workshop for beginning bird photography, Heather Voboril, instructor and photographer, will overview the basics of light, exposure, autofocus points, camera settings, and techniques in a classroom setting. A field trip to photograph birds in multiple habitats will allow students to practice the tips and techniques discussed in the classroom. At the final classroom session, field trip photos will be workshopped. Required materials: a camera instruction manual and a camera. Adriana Hess Audubon Center (2917 Morrison Rd W, University Place, WA)

Wednesdays, May 3 – 10, 6 – 9 pm

Field trip, Saturday, May 6, 7 – 10 am, Titlow Park (8425 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA)

Bird Watching in Washington State (6 sessions, 1 field trip)

Ages 14 and up, $120/TAS member, $133/other registrants

A perfect class for beginner- or intermediate-level birders. Learn to identify nearly 300 bird species found in Washington. Class includes: identification of species, habitat and season, locations, and tools needed. Also presented are birding techniques, safety and ethics. A field trip will enhance your learning experience. The instructor, David Kaynor, is a member of the Washington Ornithological Society. Required materials: National Geographic Society Field Guide to North American Birds, 6th Edition. Tacoma Nature Center (1919 S Tyler St, Tacoma, WA)

Mondays, May 15 – June 19, 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Field trip, Saturday, June 17, 9 am – 12 pm (location TBD)