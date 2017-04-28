Prison to Education Week Panel Discussions

What are the challenges facing previously incarcerated people who want to go to college? How can people overcome those challenges and earn a degree?

Two panels dealing with the unique challenges faced by formerly incarcerated individuals seeking higher education will be held the week of May 1. Both events are free and open to the public.

What: Prison Panel

When: 1:30 – 3:30p, Monday, May 1

Where: Building 11 Student Center

Presented by: TCC Student Government

Learn about transition challenges and resources: How do you find housing? How does being previously incarcerated impact your financial aid? What types of support does TCC offer?

What: The Transformative Nature of Post-Secondary Education

When: Noon, Tuesday, May 2

Where: Building 11 Senate Room

Presented by: Omari Amili

Hear the stories of people who have been successful in college despite their involvement with the legal system, and learn how education has impacted their lives.