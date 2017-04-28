New Treasure on the Sound

Submitted by Susanne Bacon

Have you already discovered the latest lifestyle asset to the quiet town of Steilacoom? Or did it take you by surprise – as it did me the other day – that there has opened a store for “Gifts, Decor and more” late last year? A store with a concept nonetheless that supports local artists and appeals to anybody with a hang for the beautiful things of life.

For a long time the cozy location next to a spa on 1601 Lafayette Street had been sitting empty. But then fairly recent Steilacoom resident Heidi Best decided to give her dream of combining artisan items and retail a try. “It all happened very quickly,” the business woman who studied fashion merchandising and graphic design describes the whirlwind activity that filled the last months of 2016 for her. “I received the keys in November, and I still had to set up everything from the store furniture to my inventory. But a week after Thanksgiving I was able to open shop, and December became a very successful and busy month.”

From handcrafted furniture to jewelry, from dog accessories to fancy cookies, paintings and household wares Heidi has obviously hit the nail on the head not only where it comes to gifts for people from Steilacoom and beyond. “I was more than happy to take on local artists as well,” says Heidi, who has some seriously unique and one-of-a-kind items on hand and new things coming in on a regular basis. With the gardening season just started, she offers Garden Guardians, a quite spectacular device to protect seeds and fruit against greedy birds. For the garden party after, the surfer bottle openers made from finely grained wood are surely as useful as decorative. And wouldn’t one of the gorgeous gift baskets be the perfect present for people with discerning palates and noses?!

Out of curiosity I ask Heidi where the name “42 & Co.” comes from. Science fiction fans will love the answer – as 42 is the answer to life according to the novel “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”. (If you look the number up on Wikipedia, you will find an abundance of explanations for that truly magical number!) Which also shows that Heidi certainly doesn’t lack humor. “The Co., by the way, is an homage to the artists I feature,” she adds. “It is simply wonderful to be able to co-operate with them.”

For people who cannot make it into her store during opening hours, Heidi has also set up an online store at www.shopfortytwo.com. But if you are in or near Steilacoom, browsing and seeing the high-quality artifacts with a vintage vibe for yourselves is even so much more fun! Like stepping into a treasure trove – which is another good reason for a visit to this beautiful small-town on the Sound.

Address: 42 & Co., 1601 Lafayette St., Steilacoom, WA 98388

Opening hours: Wed – Sat, 11 am – 5 pm, and by appointment

Phone: (253) 314-5269