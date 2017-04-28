JayRay Adds 3 New Clients for Marketing, Strategic Communication Services

Submitted by JayRay Ads & PR

Visit Kent, Intercity Transit and PacMtn Partner with JayRay for Marketing and Strategic Communication

JayRay has added three new clients for marketing and strategic communication services: Visit Kent, Intercity Transit and Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council.

Visit Kent

Visit Kent, the destination marketing arm for the City of Kent, is partnering with JayRay to strengthen Kent’s year-round economy. JayRay seeks to increase visitors to city events, businesses, events and attractions through effective campaign planning, paid advertising and social media, and will be developing a new tourism website.

Intercity Transit

JayRay has partnered with Intercity Transit to increase ridership and van pools, and bolster community awareness for alternate transportation modes. JayRay will work with Intercity Transit for strategic communication, marketing services, public relations and graphic design. Intercity Transit provides public transportation options throughout Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater and Yelm.

Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council

The Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council (PacMtn) coordinates economic, business, education and training partners from Thurston to Grays Harbor counties. JayRay will conduct research and develop communication tools to inform job seekers about career and training opportunities.