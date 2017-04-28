Dry weather equals fresh paint on I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA – The outlook of dry weather has given contractor crews a chance to refresh the lane striping through the HOV construction zone near the Tacoma Dome on southbound Interstate 5. From 2 a.m. until 5 a.m. Saturday, April 29, all lanes of southbound I-5 will be detoured at the Bay Street exit #135 to State Route 509, I-705 and back to southbound I-5.

Weather permitting, near the Tacoma Mall, crews will re-stripe southbound I-5 from 10 p.m. Saturday, April 29 to 7 a.m. Sunday, April 30. This work will require double-lane closures. Once the re-stripe is finished, drivers will notice shifted lanes to the west with narrow shoulders. This traffic shift is the first of three steps to create a work zone so crews can build direct connect HOV lanes between SR 16 and I-5.

Drivers who use northbound I-5 during the overnight hours may want to note that from 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 to 4 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, all lanes of northbound I-5 will be detoured at exit #132 to I-705 and SR 509.

Overnight single- and double-lane closures on both directions of I-5 between Port of Tacoma Road and the Tacoma Mall are also scheduled throughout the week. More information about Tacoma HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.

Ramp closures for HOV construction on I-5 between the Tacoma Mall and the Puyallup River are listed below. With all ramp closures, a signed detour will be in place.

Monday, May 1

Northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

East 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-705 exits to northbound I-5/SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Tuesday, May 2

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Wednesday, May 3

Southbound I-5 exit to East 27th Street and East Bay Street will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

East 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Eastbound SR 16 to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-5 exit to 38th Street near the Tacoma Mall will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-705 exits to northbound I-5/SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, May 4

Northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

East 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Friday, May 5