Unique Interfaith Gathering on National Day of Prayer

On May 4 Associated Ministries will hold their 5th annual interfaith observance of the National Day of Prayer, co-hosted by Pacific Lutheran University. While it is estimated that more than 30,000 local observances are organized annually, this unique gathering is one of the very few interfaith services held on this day anywhere in the country.

The 2017 interfaith prayer observance will be held at 4:00 pm on May 4 in the Anderson University Center at PLU in Tacoma’s Parkland area.

During the one-hour gathering people of faith and goodwill will be led to pray specifically for seven “spheres of influence” within our community: faith communities, families, education, businesses, media, military and government. Community leaders from each of the “spheres” will speak briefly; then local faith leaders will lead those assembled in a time of prayer for the needs of each sector, incorporating their own faith traditions.

“Each year since 1952, the President of the United States has called all people of faith to pray for our country and the needs of all people,” shared the Rev. Martin Yabroff of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tacoma, one of the original organizers of the annual interfaith gathering. “Some of us here and elsewhere, recognizing that the president’s proclamation addresses people of all faiths, are taking the initiative to organize opportunities for persons of different faith traditions and communities to gather together in prayer, respecting one another, and to share our hopes and intercessions for peace, justice and reconciliation. This interfaith observance of the National Day of Prayer complements the other observances here in Pierce County. It is a seed and sign of the reconciliation which is desperately needed in our community and our nation today.”