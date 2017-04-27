Pierce County Ferry to offer new 7:40 p.m. run starting May 1

The Pierce County Ferry will offer a new daily run starting May 1 to accommodate evening travelers.

The run will depart Steilacoom at 7:40 p.m. and head to Anderson Island. The return run will depart Anderson Island at 8:10 p.m.

“This new run will provide Pierce County Ferry riders with more flexibility when enjoying evening activities on the island or the mainland,” said Steve Wamback, Pierce County Planning and Public Works interim airport and ferry administrator.

The run is expected to cost approximately $25,000 for the remainder of the year, and will be paid for using existing budgeted funds. Pierce County staff will assess the performance of the run at the end of the year to determine whether it should be offered in 2018.

The Pierce County Ferry provides service between the town of Steilacoom and Anderson and Ketron islands. Visit www.piercecountywa.org/ferry to learn more.