Overnight I-5 ramp and lane closures scheduled near DuPont

DUPONT – Drivers using Interstate 5 through DuPont may encounter overnight lane and ramp closures near Mounts Road and Center Drive as early as Friday night while contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation continue work on the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Center Dr. Auxiliary Lane Extension project.

During the ramp closures, a signed detour will be in place, and emergency vehicles will have access to the ramps.

Ramp closures

Friday, April 28

· Southbound I-5 exit #116 to Mounts Road and the Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close for striping from 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 28 to 6 a.m. Saturday, April 29.

Monday, May 1

Center Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close for striping and temporary barrier installation from 11 p.m. Monday, May 1 to 4 a.m. Tuesday, May 2.

Lane closures

Overnight single- and double-lane closures will take place throughout the week on both directions of I-5 within the project limits. Monday through Friday, southbound lane closures are allowed between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. with northbound lane closures allowed between 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday morning lane closures on southbound and northbound I-5 are allowed until 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. respectively.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.