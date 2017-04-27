DuPont seeks ‘For and Against’ writers

The City of DuPont is seeking volunteers for the “For and Against” Committees for the Six-Year Levy Lid Lift for Advanced Life Support Services August Ballot Measure.

DuPont City Council adopted ordinance 17-1018 affecting the City’s regular property tax rate. Proposition 1 would provide ALS services at no out of pocket cost to residents for necessary use and increase fire and EMS crew from three to five. Regular property tax levy would increase by $1.52 per $1000 assessed value replacing the existing EMS levy of $.50: a net increase of $1.02 per $1000.

Interested citizens should contact Karri Muir, Clerk, kmuir@dupontwa.gov. Information and application are posted on our website at dupontwa.gov.

Applications must be received by May 3, 2017.