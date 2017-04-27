Comcast employees bring free tech upgrade to Lakewood Boys & Girls Club

A small team of Comcast employees volunteered their time on April 22 to upgrade technology at the Lakewood Boys & Girls Club. The work was part of the 16th annual Comcast Cares Day, where Comcast employees give back to their communities.

Nearly 30 projects were completed around Washington state over the weekend. Installation technicians Randy Rains (left) and Daryl Adams from the Comcast Fiber Team installed new cabling to enhance the range of the building’s security cameras. They also installed a large-screen TV in the club’s computer lab to improve teaching and instruction.