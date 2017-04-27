Candidate Filing Week starts May 15, 2017

Candidate filing begins Monday, May 15 with the Pierce County Auditor’s Office. A total of 204 offices in 74 jurisdictions across the county are open for election this year. They include:

31st Legislative District State Senator and Representative, Position No. 2 (files with the Secretary of State)

Port of Tacoma Commissioners

City and Town Council Members

School District Directors

Fire Protection District Commissioners

Park and Recreation District Commissioners

Water District Commissioners

Sewer District Commissioners

Online candidate filing opens Monday, May 15 at 9:00 a.m. To file your declaration of candidacy go to PierceCountyElections.org and choose the “File for Office” link.

Filing week runs through Friday, May 19. Online filing closes at 4:00 p.m. In-person filing ends at 4:30 p.m. at the Pierce County Election Center, located at 2501 South 35th St. Suite C in Tacoma.

For a list of open offices, voters’ pamphlet requirements, and more visit PierceCountyElections.org.

Voters who want to explore which offices are open in their district can install the Civic Pierce County app on their mobile device, explore their civic life, and click on “Offices I can run for.” The free mobile app is available at iTunes and Google Play and includes a wide array of timely and specific information about elections, elected officials, and more.

A lot drawing to determine the candidate order on the ballot will take place after the close of filing on Friday, May 19 (approximately 4:45 p.m.). Candidates and public are invited to observe.