Bates: Northwest Now episode focuses on how to combat fake news

For decades, it’s existed in tabloids found mainly on newsstands and in grocery store checkout lines. But with the advent of the internet and social media, it’s seemingly grown out of control–so much to the point that it may have played a partial role in the outcome of the 2016 election.

Fake news is on the rise and on this edition of Northwest Now, we sit down with Dr. Kate Starbird, a professor at the University of Washington, who has unveiled a study that demonstrates the enormity of this problem. Find out how to spot fake news and what can be done to combat it.

“We seek out information that fits into what we already think, and we reject information that confronts or challenges what we already think,” Dr. Starbird told Northwest Now host Tom Layson. “So in our current media space, that’s just causing us all to spin out into these places where we’re just reaffirming things that we already thought. That’s how we get our information right now, and it’s really dangerous,” she concluded.

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.