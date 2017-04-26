The Tacoma Youth Symphony presents Masquerade on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. in the Rialto Theater. Conducted by Paul-Elliot Cobbs, this concert is sponsored by The City of Tacoma.

Dr. Cobbs will lead the Tacoma Youth Symphony in Carl Nielsen’s Overture to Maskarade. Next, they will be joined by cellist John Michel for Edward Elgar’s Concerto for Cello. Mr. Michel is Professor of Cello at Central Washington University. The afternoon will conclude with Tchaikovsky’s Capriccio Italien.

Bring your imagination and join the Tacoma Youth Symphony in an unforgettable afternoon. Balcony seating is $24 and can be purchased by calling the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association at (253) 627-2792. Main floor festival seating is $10 prior to the concert and $13 at the door. For more information please call the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association Office at (253) 627-2792.

The Tacoma Youth Symphony is one of six orchestras presented by the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association. Season support has been provided by the City of Tacoma Arts Commission and the Washington State Arts Commission.