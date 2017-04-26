Permanent speed limit reduction made to SR 7 in Spanaway

SPANAWAY – Drivers will soon see a permanently adjusted speed limit along one section of State Route 7 (Mountain Highway) in Spanaway.
Crews will replace existing 50 mph speed limit signs with new 40 mph speed limit signs. The permanent speed reduction affects SR 7 from milepost 45.7 to 46.84 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
New speed limit signs are scheduled to be posted during the week of April 24. The adjusted speed boundaries are enforceable as soon as the signs are installed.
These changes are a result of a Washington State Department of Transportation speed study.
Comments
Harvey Patroder says
I find the continual lowering of speed limits completely annoying. It’s always in the guise of “safety” but if that’s the case, why not lower all speed limits to 5 mph? That would certainly be a “safer” speed than what’s legal now…
Time is of great value, and lowering speed limits increases everyone’s time in their vehicles and reduces their time doing other, more productive activities. The changes may be slight, but little by little we sacrifice more of our lives to Government mandates. Unfortunately it’s typical, and very frustrating! Life is full of risks and that must be accepted. Take away tall slides, monkey bars, lawn darts, lower speed limits, and you may give people a safer life, but arguably a much more boring one. I’ll take a fulfilling life, even if it requires a bit more risk.