Permanent speed limit reduction made to SR 7 in Spanaway

SPANAWAY – Drivers will soon see a permanently adjusted speed limit along one section of State Route 7 (Mountain Highway) in Spanaway.

Crews will replace existing 50 mph speed limit signs with new 40 mph speed limit signs. The permanent speed reduction affects SR 7 from milepost 45.7 to 46.84 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

New speed limit signs are scheduled to be posted during the week of April 24. The adjusted speed boundaries are enforceable as soon as the signs are installed.

These changes are a result of a Washington State Department of Transportation speed study.