New Muse borrows Dukesbay’s stage for Ibsen production

“Peer Gynt,” the sprawling classic Norwegian folk tale, is produced by New Muse Theatre Company. New Muse will once more use the theatrical resources of Dukesbay Theater for the production.

“Peer Gynt” written by Henrick Ibsen in 1867, is a lavish folk lore tale with various similar themes as many such tails possess. The misunderstood young man who realizes his true love as she is to be married to another, Peer tries to stop the wedding but gets lost in doing so an ends up travel around the world trying to return to his home while many adventures delay his homecoming until he is an old man.

The production will run in two parts. New Muse Managing Artistic Director Niclas Olson explained, “We decided to present the play in two parts to give our audience the full story. There’s too much plot to cover in one sitting and trying to cut several hours out of the text creates gaping plot holes. Fortunately, there’s a logical split in the middle of the story, and when we pick up twenty years later in Part Two, it feels like the logical choice.”

Olson, who gives the story a new adaptation and directs, said it was akin to watching a two-night TV miniseries. He went on to say that he thinks each half, especially Part One, stands well on its own, and hopefully makes the viewer interested in what more the story has to offer. Then he quipped, “And there aren’t any gorillas until Part Two, so that’s a good reason to come back.”

Tickets for each part of “Peer Gynt” are available online through the New Muses website or brownpapertickets.com. Ticket prices range from $10 to $15 and are also available at the door. There is a special discount on tickets for both parts of “Peer Gynt” when purchased at the same time. Seating is limited and advance purchase is highly recommended.

New Muses’ “Peer Gynt” performs April 27 through May 21 Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. There are additional performances of Part Two Sunday May 14 and 21 at 7 p.m. for those wishing to experience the entire story in one day, matinee and evening. A detailed performance schedule and more information is available at www.newmuses.com

The Dukesbay Theater is located at 508 S. Sixth Ave. #10 in downtown Tacoma, above the Grand Cinema Theater.