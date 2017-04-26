Meet Pierce County READS best-selling author Mary Roach: April 28

TACOMA – Meet Pierce County READS best-selling author Mary Roach Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. at McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood.

Ariel Van Cleave, KNKX’s “Morning Edition” producer, will interview Roach onstage. The author event will also be live streamed at seven locations around the county.

For the past two months, thousands of adults throughout Pierce County have been participating in the community one-book program, Pierce County READS. To culminate the free program, where thousands of people join together to read, talk and meet as a community, this year’s featured writer, Mary Roach, will talk and sign copies of this year’s selected Pierce County READS’ book best-selling “Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War.”

“Grunt has been an excellent choice bringing lots of interesting and debatable conversations throughout our communities,” said Pierce County Library System Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “We truly brought our larger countywide community and military community together. Mary Roach artfully bridges civilian and military worlds.”

The book soared to the top of the New York Times best-seller’s list this year. With humor and in a no-holds barred manner, Roach takes readers into the curious science of humans—United States troops—at war.

In lay terms she peels back and reveals the extreme and important measures and experiments that keep U.S. military men and women comfortable, alive and safe. She writes with humor, insights and descriptions that bring people into the laboratory and battle field.

Roach serves as a member of the Mars Institute’s Advisory Board and the Usage Panel of American Heritage Dictionary. Her 2009 TED Talk made the organization’s 2011 Twenty Most-Watched to Date list. She was the guest editor of the 2011 Best American Science and Nature Writing.

Since launching Pierce County READS March 5, people have checked out copies of the book more than 3,000 times from Pierce County Libraries. Hundreds of people continue to participate in free events, where they discussed the book, learned about advancements in military and medical science, what and how to cook for an army, how to support soldiers after war, and other discussable, important topics.

Pierce County Library and The News Tribune co-present Pierce County READS, sponsored by KeyBank Foundation and Pierce County Library Foundation. Dozens of community partners are participating: Barnes & Noble, City of University Place, Clover Park Technical College, Emergency Food Network, Foss Waterway Seaport, Garfield Book Company, The Grand Cinema, Grandstaff Memorial Library-Joint Base Lewis-McChord, The Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, King’s Books, Lakewood Arts Commission, Lakewood Historical Society and History Museum. Lakewood Playhouse, Lewis Army Museum, McChord Library-Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Metro Parks Tacoma, Museum of Glass, Pacific Lutheran University, Pierce College Fort Steilacoom, Pierce College Puyallup, Pierce County Library Friends’ organizations, Puyallup Public Library, Puyallup Tribe, Roy Public Library, South Sound Military Community Partnership, Sumner Arts Commission, Tacoma Art Museum, University of Puget Sound, University of Washington Tacoma, Urban Timber Coffee, Warrior Zone-JBLM’s Family & Morale, Welfare & Recreation center and Washington State History Museum. Seventeen cities and towns and Pierce County signed proclamations for Pierce County READS.