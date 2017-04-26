The Suburban Times

Lakewood to hear 2018-2023 transportation plan

On Monday May 15, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, the Lakewood City Council will hear public testimony and receive additional information regarding the City of Lakewood 2018-2023 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program.

The objective of the review is to assure consistency with comprehensive planning, to review the work accomplished under the plan, and to determine current transportation needs, including any new or enhanced bicycle or pedestrian facilities identified as needed to promote non-motorized transit.

Source: Notice of Public Hearing – Six Year 2018-2023 Transportation Improvement Program – May 15, 2017

