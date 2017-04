TACOMA – Drivers using Interstate 5 in Tacoma will encounter a ramp closure while crews repair a guardrail Thursday night.

Crews are scheduled to repair a guardrail on the southbound I-5 exit to East 26th Street / Tacoma Dome from 9 p.m. Thursday, April 27, to 5 a.m. Friday, April 28.

Advance information about this project is available from the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.