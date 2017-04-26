The Suburban Times

Civil War Veterans’ Dedication Ceremony at Hospital Cemetery April 29

Submitted by Loran Bures

The public is invited to a Headstone Dedication Ceremony at the Western State Hospital Historic Patient Cemetery at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood, Washington on Saturday, April 29, 2017 beginning at 2:00 pm.

Charles Cooley Grave

The headstones of Sergeant Oliver W. Bean, Company D, 5th Wisconsin Infantry and Private Thomas Blanchard, Company I, 4th New York Heavy Artillery will be dedicated. Both graves were previously unmarked. Also, the headstone of Sergeant Charles Wesley Cooley, Company G, 49th Ohio Infantry will be rededicated.

The ceremony will honor and remember the service of these three Union Civil War soldiers who answered President Abraham Lincoln’s call to preserve these United States. Military funeral honors will be rendered as a part of the ceremony.

Western State Hospital Cemetery Sign

The ceremony is being organized by the Gov. Isaac Stevens Camp No. 1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW), supported by Co. B, 71st Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry, Sons of Veterans Reserve and Grave Concerns Association. Research by James Dimond of the SUVCW led to identifying the unmarked gravesites of Sergeant Bean and Private Blanchard.

