Bates: Brain Series lecturer Dr. Laura Kastner shows you how to curb your child’s bad behavior

As parents and caregivers, we know that guiding children can come with unique challenges. How do you prevent tantrums? What strategies do you use with an overactive or a defiant child?

The 20th Annual Brain Series features Dr. Laura Kastner , who will present on how parents and caregivers can be effective and skillful in handling typical behavioral challenges. The free and open-to-the-public event will be held on Thursday, April 27, 7-9 p.m., at Bates Technical College’s South Campus, 2201 S 78th Street in Tacoma .

Dr. Kastner will focus on positive parenting, emotional regulation, and predictors of healthy child development.

This year’s Brain Series marks the 20th year Bates’ Child Studies department has brought experts in the field of child development to Pierce County for a two-hour seminar, open to the public. The event coincides with the annual Scholastic Book Fair, held in the same location, April 27-29. Learn more about the book fair on the college’s Facebook page .

For more information, call 253.680.7500 or visit www.bates.ctc.edu/BrainSeries .

