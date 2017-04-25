Stepping It Up In Pierce County

Tacoma, Wash. – Creating safer routes to school and transit, improving our sidewalks and streets for all users, and connecting our cross-community trail system. This is just a taste of what our regional Pierce County team is working on as a part of a recent call to action to Step It Up from the US Surgeon General.

Downtown On the Go’s next Friday Forum will be an opportunity to discuss these initiatives with the team on April 28, 2017 from noon – 1 p.m. Court House Square (1102 A St, Tacoma, WA 98402) in The Gallery next to Lift Bridge Coffee. The event is free and open to the public.

The Puget Sound Regional team, one of just ten teams selected across the nation, recently returned from a training with the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors in Atlanta, GA. Attendees of the Friday Forum will hear about this work from the entire team of Diane Evans, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, Meagan Kula, Downtown On the Go, Ryan Mello and Meredith Soniat, City of Tacoma, Kimberly Scrivner, Puget Sound Regional Council, and Shawn Phelps, Pierce County.

“Walking is fundamental to our community and it affects everyone. I’m excited about the strength of our Pierce County team and the collaborative work that we’re embarking on to make Tacoma and Pierce County more walkable for everyone,” said Councilmember Ryan Mello, a long-time advocate for walkable communities. “This is about a healthy, equitable, and connected community that encourages smart growth and puts people first.”

Thank you to GeoEngineers for their generous sponsorship.

Downtown On the Go is the transportation advocate and resource for downtown Tacoma. Friday Forums bring together local leaders, experts, and the community to talk about transportation issues facing Tacoma and our region.

For those who cannot attend, join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #DOTGForum and following @downtownonthego.