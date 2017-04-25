Sierra Flake, Lawrence Yamut named Rotary Students of the Month

Sierra Flake of Steilacoom High School and Lawrence Yamut from Clover Park High School were named Students of the Month by the Rotary Club of Lakewood. The pair were treated to lunch prior to their being honored a recent Friday meeting.

Sierra Flake

Over the past four years, Sierra Flake has consistently demonstrated Steilly PRIDE, which stands for Passion, Respect, Integrity, Dedication and Excellence. Not only does Sierra have an exemplary academic record, but she is involved in numerous activities outside of the classroom as well. She runs cross country, serves as President of Student to Student, and Vice President of the National Honor Society.

Sierra is Steilacoom High School’s ASB PRIDE coordinator and is responsible for organizing all student recognition events, including highlighting academic achievement in quarterly assemblies and organizing quarterly perfect attendance breakfast celebrations. She also designed this year’s student recognition tee shirt.

Additionally, for her leadership legacy project in 2016, Sierra created a schoolwide calendar on a large open wall in the upstairs hallway to keep students informed of monthly events. For this year’s legacy project, she created a college and career folder for each student in the school, specific to grade levels, to assist students in better organizing their registration for classes and post-secondary planning.

Though these accomplishments alone are impressive, Sierra’s friendly demeanor, positive outlook and welcoming attitude are what truly make her stand out among her peers. She is an excellent ambassador for the school in the community and a welcoming presence to new students who come to Steilacoom High School.

Lawrence Yamut

Service-minded, resilient and hard-working are a few words to describe Lawrence Yamut. He is currently ranked 11th in his senior class while having taken several advanced placement classes including AP Calculus, AP Government, AP Language, and AP Physics. While his academic achievements are many, it is his character that makes Lawrence shine.

He has the ability and will to fight to protect oneself, friends, family, and ideals…a true warrior. And, he seeks the perfection of his own character through a life lived with honor, integrity and a dedication to do what is right. He is the ASB Senior Class President, has assisted with a Drug Prevention program, and helps with Student 2 Student Mentoring, which helps new students transition successfully to high school.

Lawrence also has given up countless hours by taking senior photos of more than 50 of his classmates because they couldn’t afford senior pictures on their own.

Additionally, he also has spent more than 2,400 hours volunteering with the Boys and Girl’s Club, of which he is the President of the Keystone Volunteer Program.

Lawrence has also started a program at the Boys & Girls Club called “Belayership,” which recruits high school students to mentor 5th graders. As a result, the Boys & Girl’s Club started a special recognition program in his honor, the “Y.A.M.U.T.’ Award.

The Rotary Club of Lakewood meets on Fridays at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club.