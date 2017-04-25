Rebuilding Together South Sound to Transform 25 Homes

Rebuilding Together, a leading national nonprofit in safe and healthy housing that provides low-income homeowners with critical home repairs, will have its annual National Rebuilding Month this April. Nearly 40,000 volunteers will serve in more than 1,600 affiliate-led rebuild projects throughout National Rebuilding Month.

LocalRebuilding Together South Sound will host volunteers to complete 25 major home repair and safety modification projects throughout the South Sound on National Rebuilding Day.

Throughout April, Rebuilding Together affiliates nationwide and volunteers will serve veterans, older adults, low-income families with children and victims of disaster by providing them with a variety of critical home repairs, including: flooring repairs and replacement, weatherization repairs, roof and handrail replacements, accessibility modifications, painting, landscaping and other major home rehabilitations. The repairs are provided free of charge to the homeowners who, often faced with diminishing resources, must choose food and medicine over critical home repairs — choices that, over time, can lead to crumbling foundations, dangerously sagging roofs and windows and doors that can’t be securely shut.

“The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has indicated at least 30 million homes have one or more health hazards present,” said Caroline Blakely, President and CEO of Rebuilding Together. “National Rebuilding Month is an opportunity to educate communities on the close relationship of health and housing, to highlight the critical need for our home repair services and to call individuals to action until we ensure every person has a safe and healthy home.”

National Rebuilding Day engages volunteers in a concerted effort to complete repairs on homes, nonprofit facilities and community spaces to bring immediate, transformational change to communities across America on the same day. For Rebuilding Day 2017, Rebuilding Together South Sound thanks and is partnering with the following sponsors to provide the critical home repairs our community needs: City of Tacoma, Targa Sound Terminal, BECU, Lowe’s, Sears, Booz Allen Hamilton, Camcal Inc., Columbia Bank, Gray Lumber Company, Lane Powell, City of Lakewood, Niagara Bottling Company, Patriot Fire Protection, Tacoma Public Utilities, Washington Masonic Charities, Absher Construction Company, Puget Sound Mortgage Lender’s Association, Mayes Testing Engineers Inc., BCE Engineering, Fairwood Community United Methodist Church, PCS Structural Solutions, ProBuild, TCF Architecture, and Weyerhaeuser.

For more information on National Rebuilding Month, visit rebuildingtogether.org/nrm and follow #RebuildingMonth on social media.