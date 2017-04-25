Pierce College hosts live-stream viewing event of local talk by best-selling author Mary Roach

This year’s Pierce County READS selection is “Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War” by Mary Roach. The best-selling author will make an appearance during a special event on Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. at Clover Park Technical College’s McGavick Conference Center. The Pierce College community can also view a live-stream broadcast of the event in the Puyallup Arts and Allied Health Building Theater.

The Pierce County Library System and The News Tribune present Pierce County READS to encourage residents to engage, read and talk about great books. This decade-long program focuses on books that challenge our perceptions and further our understanding of the world.

This year’s selection “Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War” focuses on the science and research that goes into helping to keep soldiers safe and healthy in extreme conditions.

For more information about “Grunt,” and Pierce County READS, please visit piercecountyreads.org/

Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.