Letter: CAMA Article Doggone Good

Submitted by Jean Kernen

In yesterday’s Suburban Times I saw the story about CAMA, (Canine Alert Medical Assistance) the service dogs for veterans article. I was very interested in giving some help. In contacting the listed representative I found they are a non-profit organization. I will be donating a small amount and urge others to do the same. I know first hand the great job these dogs do. Thank you for your always writing about our community. a necessary accompaniment to my morning coffee.