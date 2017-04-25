The Suburban Times

Letter: CAMA Article Doggone Good

By 1 Comment

Submitted by Jean Kernen

In yesterday’s Suburban Times I saw the story about CAMA, (Canine Alert Medical Assistance) the service dogs for veterans article. I was very interested in giving some help. In contacting the listed representative I found they are a non-profit organization. I will be donating a small amount and urge others to do the same. I know first hand the great job these dogs do. Thank you for your always writing about our community. a necessary accompaniment to my morning coffee.

Comments

  1. Jean,
    From us at Canine Alert & Medical assistance, THANK YOU…. for the kind words and also the donation.
    There is no small donation every one is hugely important and helps keep CAMA viable for our veterans and also our future endeavors into the civillian service dog placement as well.

    Have a great day!
    Mike Novak
    CAMA events

