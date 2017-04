JBLM mortar, demolitions training April 25-29

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct daytime 81mm mortar training and late-night demolitions training with C-4 explosives Tuesday, April 25 (6:30 a.m.) through Saturday, April 29 (11:59 p.m.).

The 39TH Canadian Brigade Group, an Army Reserve unit from Vancouver, British Columbia, is scheduled to conduct training with 81mm mortar training and demolition training with C-4 explosives during the above identified timeframe on Joint Base Lewis-McChord beginning 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Increased levels of activity may be noticed as a result of this mortar and demolitions training.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.