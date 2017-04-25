Heinz Haskins of Lakewood receives Award

Heinz Haskins, a Army Veteran, long time Lakewood resident, and Chairman of the Washington State Veterans Legislative Coalition was presented The 6th Region Special Award for Public Service at their conference held in Tacoma.
Congratulations Heinz.
