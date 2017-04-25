2018 Pierce County Historic Preservation Grant Program now open

The Pierce County Landmarks and Historic Preservation Commission is now accepting requests for 2018 preservation grants. The grant program is funded by HDOC (historic document) money, derived from the $1 recording fee, as appropriated by the Pierce County Council.

Grant requests can be made for historic preservation or history-related project proposals. For stabilization, restoration, or rehabilitation of Certified Local Government (CLG) register-listed buildings or structures, the maximum request is $15,000. For photographic/document preservation, historic markers, history research, and public events/programming, the maximum request is $5,000. All applicants must provide funds matching 100 percent of the grant request.

The Landmarks Commission assists in funding preservation efforts in Pierce County and will accept grant applications until 3 p.m. on June 9, 2017. The project timeline is Jan. 1, 2018 through Nov. 9, 2018.

Nonprofit organizations, public agencies and owners of property listed on one of the six local historic registers are eligible to apply.

The grant guidelines and application form are available on the Pierce County Landmarks and Historic Preservation website.

For further information contact Chad Williams at cwillia or 253-798-3683.