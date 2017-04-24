Westside Story – We Are Invited

You know me. I am always wandering around the city with one eye open; looking for a party.

Last week I bumped into my friend, Ms. Terri Card, who is President and CEO of our hometown Greater Lakes Mental Healthcare. She enthusiastically reported that Greater Lakes is hosting a 52nd Anniversary Celebration and Fundraiser on May 17, 2017, at 6:00 PM at the McGavick Conference Center – Clover Park Technical College.

Everyone is invited. We do not have to crash this party.

Each year Greater Lakes selects a different program to financially support with their annual fundraising effort. This year it is the PATH Program, which is a homeless outreach. Last year the fund raiser supported the COPS Program which is designed to help citizens who are brought to the attention of our Lakewood Police Department.

The celebration plans include a hosted reception at 6:00 pm. At 6:45 pm dinner will be served, followed by a brief presentation informing us on how this years fundraiser will assist Greater Lakes in providing further support to their PATH Program and to reflect on how last years fundraiser supported the Greater Lakes COPS Program.

Fundraising tickets are $100 each or we can sponsor a table of ten for $1,000. This is a gala affair which means we will cross the PATH, (Play on words intended as a shameless Joe Boyle style bonus plug for the PATH Program), of old friends and we will meet new friends along with enjoying some food and beverage.

After we decide we have had enough food, beverage, and fun with friends, we can go home and go to bed.

I just said and I quote, “Go home and go to bed.” These words are a good segue for my next point. If we are either reading or writing this article, it is highly likely we have a home to go home to with a warm, dry bed, and ample food right inside our home.

The latest point-in-time count identified 1,321 people who are homeless on our streets in Pierce County with a minimum of 69 homeless in Lakewood. This is only a snapshot, and the true number of homeless is likely much higher. It is now almost impossible to venture out into the city or county without seeing one or more homeless citizens.

The invitation and a handy map are included below along with some helpful links.

Click my link Mental Health & Homeless Help on Wheels for a fascinating short video produced by Gray Media Productions for Greater Lakes and the Lakewood Police Department that describes the COPS Program which received support from the Greater Lakes 2016, fundraiser The lessons included in the film can help us see people who suffer from mental illness and homelessness in a different light.

To purchase tickets or for more information, click my link Purchase Tickets or contact:

Ms. Marguerite Richmond – Development Director

T: 253-620-5184.

E: Margueriter.

The deadline is May 5, 2017, but if you are late, we might be able to still sneak you in.

If you attend this party, look me up and say to me, “Hey, Joe Boyle, Joe Boyle sent me.”