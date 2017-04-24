TLT presents another ‘Off the Shelf’ show

“Mrs. Smith Goes to Washington,” by Linda Britt, is the story of Republican Maine politician Margaret Chase Smith, who served as a role model for women aspiring to national politics.

Directed by Ellen Peters, the short play stars Kathi Aleman as Smith, who was the first woman to win election to both the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate. She cultivated a career as an independent and courageous legislator not even fearing her rebuke of McCarthyism when others were too fearful to speak out against the would-be demigod.

Following this short play is a panel discussion with State Senator Jeannie Darneille, Tacoma City Councilmember Lauren Walker Lee, Playwright Linda Britt and University of Puget Sound Associate Professor of Politics and Government Robin Jacobson. They will address questions related to speaking truth to power, the role of women in politics and the historical impact of the McCarthy era.

This interesting story of one of the most renown female politicians of the 20th Century is for one night only, Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Tacoma Little Theatre at 210 No. I Street.

Tickets are $10.00 for non TLT Members, and free for members. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling the Box Office at (253) 272-2281.