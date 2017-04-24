Peak season fare rates for the Pierce County Ferry go into effect May 1

Peak season fare rates start May 1 for Pierce County Ferry passengers.

The base fare for vehicles 21 feet in length or less will be $23.85, compared to the non-peak season fare of $18.35. A vehicle driven by someone with a Senior ID or Disability Permit will see a fare increase from $15.25 to $19.80. These fares include the driver, but not additional passengers. Value Pass, vehicle passenger and walk-on fares are the same year-round.

Peak season runs through Sept. 30. Riders will not be able to use non-peak season tickets once peak season begins. Riders can request refunds through May 10 at www.piercecountywa.org/ferryfeedback.

The Pierce County Ferry provides service between the town of Steilacoom and Anderson and Ketron islands. Visit www.piercecountywa.org/ferry to see a full list of fares.