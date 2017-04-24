New Scholarship Opportunity Announced for CPTC Automotive Students

Clover Park Technical College automotive students will have access to a new scholarship for the 2017-18 academic year courtesy of the RPM Foundation and BMW Northwest.

The RPM Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to cultivating the next generation of automotive restoration and preservation craftsmen, and BMW Northwest, a family-owned auto dealership in the Pacific Northwest, finalized the new scholarship, which was announced at CPTC’s Scholarship Celebration Luncheon on April 18.

“We’ve been impressed with the good work of RPM across the United States and wanted to support their efforts while impacting students local to our dealership network,” BMW Northwest President and CEO Manfred Scharmach said. “We are dedicated to championing young apprentices in the trades needed to preserve our historic vehicles. Scholarship opportunities are vital for the continuity of our heritage and the industry – we are thrilled to be working with RPM in support of our future.”

The new BMW Northwest/RPM Foundation Scholarships will provide financial support for full-time students enrolled in Clover Park’s Automotive Technology Degree or its Restoration & Customization Certificate programs.

“Clover Park is one of the few post-secondary schools in the country to offer curriculum that delves into the disciplines of restoration and preservation. We have been a strong supporter of Clover Park restoration students since 2009 – through an endowed scholarship that has funded 10 students to date – and know the quality of their programs, instructors and students,” RPM President Diane Fitzgerald said.

The scholarship, which will provide financial support for two students during the 2017-2018 academic year, is available to Washington state residents who meet requirements of enrollment, grade point average and financial need. Further information and application forms for qualified students are available through the Clover Park Technical College Foundation’s website.

“We are thrilled to welcome BMW Northwest and RPM Foundation into our family and are grateful for the opportunities they offer our restoration students,” CPTC Vice President of Strategic Development Tawny Dotson said. “Cultivating relationships between donors and students is key to our mission, and we’re encouraging all of our 115 exceptional students eligible for the BMW Northwest/RPM Foundation Scholarship to apply.”

About the RPM Foundation

The RPM Foundation is a service-providing, resource-sharing and grant-giving organization that provides the next generation of craftsmen with formal training in automotive and marine restoration and preservation through mentorship programs. Founded through the vision of Hagerty in 2005, the RPM Foundation is the educational arm of America’s Automotive Trust. Together, these organizations work to secure and preserve America’s automotive heritage. For more information, visit www.rpm.foundation or call (855) 537-4579.

About BMW Northwest

Family-owned and operated since 1968 and founded by Werner Scharmach, BMW Northwest is the only family-owned BMW Dealership in Washington State and is proud to be one of the oldest BMW dealerships in the nation. Today, Manfred Scharmach leads the firm, which is comprised of BMW Northwest, Northwest MINI, Seattle MINI, MINI at Bellevue Square and the Northwest Pre-Owned Center. With a deep belief in education and training, BMW Northwest is committed to giving back to the community in meaningful ways – ways that will impact the future generations of workers. For more information, visit www.bmwnorthwest.com.

About America’s Automotive Trust

America’s Automotive Trust (AAT), headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, is a not-for-profit corporation that seeks to secure America’s automotive heritage and to transfer the skills and knowledge necessary for the future of collector vehicles and the enthusiast community for generations to come. AAT is made up of four founding entities: LeMay – America’s Car Museum, the RPM Foundation, Club Auto and the Concours Club. For more information on AAT, visit americasautomotivetrust.org.

